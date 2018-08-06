Filed Under:Alum Rock Park, Hiking, Rescue, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A hiker was rescued by a helicopter crew in Alum Rock Park near San Jose early Sunday morning after having a seizure and falling into a ravine, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

San Jose fire dispatchers contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco around midnight about the victim, who suffered leg and injuries when the fall occurred as she hiked with a friend.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived around 2:30 a.m. and hoisted the woman into the helicopter after San Jose paramedics and California State Park rangers had helped stabilize her on the ground, Coast Guard officials said.

A Coast Guard crew rescued a hiker who had a seizure and fell into a ravine at Alum Rock Park near San Jose on August 5, 2018. (Coast Guard Sector San Francisco)

The helicopter took the woman to first responders waiting in a nearby parking, then returned to the scene after refueling at Mineta San Jose International Airport and took the woman’s friend to the same parking lot, according to the Coast Guard.

“This case was an excellent example of Bay Area agencies working together seamlessly,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Dylan Langly said in a statement.

