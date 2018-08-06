SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A San Rafael police officer shot a man who allegedly charged at officers with one knife in each of his hands on Sunday night, authorities said.

San Rafael police said a report came in of the man waving the knives in his hands in a threatening manner on Market Street around 9:04 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to negotiate with the man to drop the knives but 30 minutes into speaking to him, he allegedly started walking down Belvedere Street towards Verdi Street, where a Marin County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to subdue him with non-lethal rounds.

Police said the non-lethal shotgun rounds took no effect, and the suspect then charged at him, resulting in the San Rafael police officer shooting him.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with injuries considered life threatening.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office will be leading the investigation into the shooting.