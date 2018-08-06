LAKE COUNTY (AP) — Authorities say three men tending to a marijuana grow were arrested after they refused to leave a fire evacuation zone in Northern California, hindering firefighters’ efforts against a massive blaze.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says deputies on Saturday found the men watering a marijuana crop about 20 yards (18 meters) from the fire line.

The office says firefighters had to divert three very large air tanker passes as they worked to stop the fire from reaching the town of Lucerne because the “hostile” men wouldn’t leave. They called authorities.

It says 59-year-old Steven Bell, 29-year-old Travis Bell and 41-year-old Gary Wertheimer were arrested on suspicion of interfering with firefighters and not having authorization to be in an evacuation zone.

They were released with citations.

