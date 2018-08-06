SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending an air quality advisory through this Thursday because of possible smoke impacts in the region from wildfires in Mendocino County and elsewhere around the state.

According to the air district, wind is expected to blow smoke into the North Bay and parts of the inland East Bay Monday and Tuesday but the smoke is expected to stay aloft and not impact air quality at the ground level.

However, by Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday, the smoke could drop to lower levels and be more widespread, and Spare the Air alerts could be called mid-week if the air quality falls below federal standards, district officials said.

Bay Area residents are advised to avoid exposure by the smoke by staying inside with windows and doors closed, and to set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to stop outside air from coming inside.

