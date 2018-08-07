SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An aspiring rapper from Dallas was killed and a second man remains hospitalized Tuesday in an early morning shooting on the Bay Bridge, authorities said.

The San Francisco medical examiner’s office said the victim in Monday morning’s shooting was 31-year-old Darryl Stinnette of Mesquite, Tex. A second man wounded remained hospitalized while a third was treated and released.

Stinnette was known as ‘Li’l Pooh’ and had been in the Dallas music scene since he was a high school student. According to his website, Stinnette was working on his debut rap album — “Late Nights, Early Mornings” — at the time of his death.

Investigators have yet to release a motive for the shooting or a description of the shooter’s vehicle.

According to CHP Officer Bert Diaz, three vehicles were traveling on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 around 2:23 a.m. The two men who were shot were riding in an SUV in the No. 5 lane, the CHP said, when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside in an unknown lane and shot at the SUV, causing it to collide with a sedan traveling in the No. 3 lane.

According to Diaz, the driver of the sedan heard several gunshots before the traffic collision.

The CHP said the driver of the SUV — Stinnette — was pronounced dead at the scene while two other passengers in the SUV – another African-American man suffering from a gunshot wound and a white man who suffered unknown injuries – were transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

All five eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge were closed for several hours following the shooting. By 6:30 a.m., the CHP said three eastbound lanes were open. All eastbound lanes were open shortly before 8:00 a.m.