ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS Local/CBS Baltimore) – Kyle Brown is crediting his pit bull Petey with saving his and his family’s lives after a gunman barricaded himself inside his home on Friday.

Michigan State Police said the incident began as a botched carjacking a couple of blocks from Brown’s home. The suspect took off through the neighborhood, jumping Brown’s fence.

“As soon as I made eye to eye contact with him, I could tell by the look in his eyes and by his intent, he knew what he was doing, and it was an opportunity,” Brown said.

That’s when the family said Petey charged after the suspect. “When the pit bull came out and encountered him he immediately pulled his gun out and shot him,” Brown said.

Even with a bullet wound, Petey was still able to chase the suspect out of the yard.

Police say the suspect jumped the fence, before officers exchanged gunfire with him, hitting him twice.

The suspect then jumped back into Brown’s yard and came inside his home. Brown’s son and his 7-year-old friend, Tommy, were inside. Brown tried to get them all out safely, but the suspect barricaded himself inside the home with Tommy. Thankfully, Tommy was released unharmed hours later.

The suspect eventually gave himself up to police. Brown, Tommy, and his son are physically OK.

Petey had to be put down because his injuries were so severe. “Petey didn’t make it, but you can’t be upset with him. He not only saved my life but he saved our lives,” Brown said.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or the charges he is facing.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire contributed to this report.)