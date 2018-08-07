SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Police in San Ramon confirmed that a runaway teen girl they had been searching for since last week and a second teen girl were found safe Tuesday night in Fairfield.

Police said the two girls — 14-year-old Taylor Cusick and Estella Nading — were together and both appeared to be okay. Authorities did not offer any additional details about where the girls were found.

Police said that 14-year-old Taylor Cusick — who had first been reported missing a week ago on Tuesday, July 31 — had been the subject of an active search, with investigators exploring multiple leads and interviewing friends and family.

It was learned during the investigation that Cusick had packed several bags of clothing and told friends and family that she planned to run away from home by August 1.

During the investigation, police received multiple tips that Cusick might be with a second runaway teen girl named Estella Nading. The two were in fact found together.