SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Warriors all-star Stephen Curry paid a special tribute Tuesday night in San Francisco to the young Oakland woman who was stabbed to death on a BART platform.

The Warriors superstar came to Kezar Pavilion in San Francisco to coach some of the most promising high school athletes in the country.

But the evening wasn’t just about basketball.

Curry, who has never shied away from speaking on social issues, took a moment to address the death of Nia Wilson, the young woman brutally murdered in a knife attack at MacArthur BART station in Oakland last month.

Before the first whistle blew, Curry took center court at his basketball camp’s all-star game to pay tribute to the teen.

“I’m sure everybody is aware of the tragedy, the loss we’ve had in the Bay Area recently, the life of Nia Wilson,” he said.

Curry dedicated Tuesday night’s game to the Wilson family. Nia’s father and sister Letifah — who was also injured in the attack — were sitting courtside, somehow mustering smiles.

They got a standing ovation from the gathered crowd.

Nia’s father Ansar Mohammed told KPIX 5 he met briefly with Curry before the game.

“He told me I had a very nice family and he was looking forward to spending time with us, me and my family,” said Mohammed.

But Curry didn’t just dedicate the game to the family. He was on a mission to provide them with something more substantial.

“Everybody who’s watching at home on the live stream on Facebook, please hit the ‘Donate’ button,” Curry said before the game began. “Everything that is donated today — all the proceeds 100 percent — will go to Nia Wilson’s family.”

Fans who came to see the future stars of basketball coached by their favorite pro player were touched.

“It actually seems like he cares and it actually makes us feel good as a community,” said Warriors fan Atarah Richmond Green.

“People need to know that she mattered. She really mattered,” said Warriors fan LaWanda Travis. “And for him to do this, I love him even more.”

The donations were a success. By the end of the game, fans watching on Facebook had given over $20,000. Interested parties can still make a donation via the Facebook video.