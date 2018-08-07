SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Rohnert Park woman whose two daughters drowned when the vehicle she was driving crashed and overturned in the Petaluma River in 2016 was sentenced to five years of probation in Sonoma County Superior Court Tuesday morning.

Alejandra Hernandez-Ruiz, 27, also was sentenced to 640 days credit for time served in jail and under home confinement with an ankle bracelet since the crash on Aug. 31, 2016. She pleaded no contest in June to two counts of felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Hernandez-Ruiz wept as the father of her daughters, Edwin Gonzalez, recalled in court how she dropped him off at work then drove the children to school that morning.

“I said goodbye and they said ‘I love you’ and that’s the last time I saw them,” Gonzalez said. “I have a hard time sleeping and can only imagine the responders pulling them from the vehicle in the water.”

There is no greater punishment than the loss of two children, Gonzalez told Judge Bradford DeMeo. He said he did not want Hernandez-Ruiz punished, and the plea agreement will allow her to finish her schooling.

Hernandez was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala on Petaluma Boulevard North around 8 a.m. when the car drifted to the center median, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Impala swerved to the right, crossed all traffic lanes went down an embankment and overturned in the river, CHP officials said.

The car sank and a witness found Hernandez-Ruiz standing on top of the Impala. Hernandez said her daughters were still in the car, but the witness was unable to get to Delilah Gonzalez, 9, and Sayra Gonzalez, 7.

Hernandez-Ruiz was charged with felony gross vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment. She was released from Sonoma County Jail to home confinement so she could be treated for an aggressive cancer.

Deputy District Attorney Laura Passaglia and defense attorney Izaak Schwaiger reached a plea agreement that requires Hernandez-Ruiz to serve five years of probation with a prohibition on driving and other conditions and 640 days credit for time served.

She faces 12 years in jail minus the 640 days credit if she violates her probation, Passaglia said.

“It was a long-time investigation and it’s a tragic case for all the parties involved,” Passaglia said after the sentencing.

“I thank the court for taking on a difficult case and the district attorney for figuring out that this is the right thing,” Schwaiger said.

“I thank the district attorney for showing compassion in a case where it’s difficult to figure out what justice should be. Now she can get on with the healing, which I imagine is tremendous,” Schwaiger said.

“There is no doubt part of her punishment is the loss of her children,” DeMeo said in accepting the plea agreement. “It’s a life-long punishment and a tragedy.”

“This is one of the worst tragedies I have seen as a judge. May you find hope in the memories of your daughters and find a way to live again. God bless you,” DeMeo said.