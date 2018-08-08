SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were found dead Wednesday evening in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood and the police department’s homicide unit is investigating, police said.

Police discovered the bodies around 5:30 p.m. after relatives of the victims called police to ask officers to conduct a well-being check at a home in the 200 block of Turk Street, Officer Joseph Tomlinson said.

Police did not have any more information Wednesday about the deaths.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed