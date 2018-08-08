The backpack in which a chihuahua was found dead. (Sonoma County Sheriff's Office)

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County Animal Services is investigating the death of a female dog that was found in a backpack on the side of a road last month.

The roughly 8-month-old dog was found dead July 27 in an Outdoor Products-brand black backpack with red straps and a black leash at Todd and Stony Point roads south of Santa Rosa.

A necropsy on the tan and white Chihuahua mix dog found it died of asphyxiation by strangulation, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The dog did not have a microchip.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call Sonoma County Animal Services at (707) 565-7100.

