MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) – The Mendocino Complex Fire, already the largest wildfire in California history, reached another destructive milestone overnight.

Cal Fire announced Wednesday morning that the blaze, consisting of the River and Ranch fires, has scorched 300,086 acres (468.88 square miles) since it started on July 27th.

In just 11 days, the fire has scorched an area about the size of Los Angeles (469 square miles) or about 10 times the size of San Francisco (47 square miles).

“The northern portion of the Ranch Fire near Ukiah remained active overnight, moving further into the Mendocino National Forest transitioning into dense stands of mixed conifer,” officials said.

Meanwhile, officials said the River Fire near Hopland had no overnight movement.

The number of structures destroyed has also grown, to 116 homes and 105 other buildings. More than 10,000 structures remain threatened.

Officials said two firefighters have been injured. No injuries or deaths among civilians has been reported.

Thousands of people in Mendocino, Lake and Colusa remain under evacuation orders Wednesday, and a full list of evacuations and road closures can be found here (.pdf).

Classes in the Lakeport Unified School District, which was supposed to begin Wednesday, has been postponed for at least two weeks due to smoke damage in classrooms.

Containment has grown to 47 percent, but Cal Fire still estimates full containment on September 1st.