OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART’s West Oakland station was briefly shut down Wednesday morning because of a suspicious package but has since reopened, according to the transit agency.

BART issued an advisory at 7:19 a.m. about police activity at the station and said trains were running through West Oakland without stopping.

About 15 minutes later, BART officials said police officers investigated the suspicious package and cleared the scene, allowing trains to resume normal service at the station.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.