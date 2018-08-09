Filed Under:Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Castro Valley, Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Homicide
Alameda County sheriff's deputies investigated a fatal shooting in Castro Valley Thursday evening. (CBS)

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A man was fatally shot Thursday evening in the unincorporated Alameda County community of Castro Valley, sheriff’s officials said.

The killing occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of John Court near the junction of Interstate 580 and Interstate 238.

Sheriff’s officials have not identified the man who died or given a description of the suspect.

