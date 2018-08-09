OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A rollercoaster of emotions was expected to roll through an Alameda County courtroom Thursday as family members and love ones get a chance to make statements at the formal sentencing hearing in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire.

Derick Almena, who rented the warehouse and illegally converted into a residence and entertainment venue, was sentenced to nine years in county jail in a plea deal reached in July. Co-defendant Max Harris, who helped Almena collect rent and schedule for-profit music shows, received a six-year term.

Thursday will be the first of a two-day sentencing hearing with those who lost live ones in the December 2016 warehouse fire that claimed 36 lives given a chance to address the court and voice the emotions that have filled their lives since that fateful day.

Almena and Harris had been charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for their role in creating the conditions that lead to the deadly fire inside an aged warehouse during a music event.

Many of the victims family members were upset at the deal prosecutors struck with the pair. If both men had gone to trial on July 16th and been convicted on all counts, they could have been sentenced to 39 years in state prison.

Sami Kopelman, the mother of 34-year-old victim Edmond Lapine, was among those angered by the deal. She will not attend in person, but her victim impact statement read out loud by her attorney.

“I don’t want my son’s life or those of the other victims … to be lessened by a sweep aside,” Kopelman told the East Bay Times.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Morris Jacobson has already set the scene for an emotional two days in his courtroom. When he announced the plea deal in July, the judge made sure that Almena and Harris understood the legal rights they were waiving and that he would find them guilty once they pleaded no contest.

In a solemn process that took more than half an hour, Jacobson then read all 36 counts aloud, including the names of all the victims, and Almena and Harris entered their pleas and were found guilty.

Some of the victims’ family members attended the hearing and cried when the names were read.

“To hear them plead guilty, that was what we wanted but the sentencing part of it, that’s questionable,” said David Gregory, father Michela Gregory who died in the fire. “We just wanted some justice, some fair justice. but we don’t feel in our opinion that was a fair justice.”

The fire quickly destroyed the structure during a December 2016 electronic music performance by Golden Donna, killing 36 attendees who were unable to find exits. Prosecutors claimed Almena and Harris turned the cluttered building into what proved to be a “death trap” with few exits, rickety stairs and dark and dangerous passageways.

Almena, 48, lived in the warehouse with his wife and three children. But the family was staying in a nearby hotel the night of the fire. Harris, 28, also lived in the warehouse and escaped the fire unharmed.

Bay City News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.