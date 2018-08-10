FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was injured in a collision Friday along Interstate 80 in Fairfield.

The crash between the motorcycle officer and a pickup truck happened just after 9 a.m. on westbound I-80 east of Manuel Campos Parkway.

#BREAKING @CBSSacramento has confirmed a #CHP motorcyclist was hit and injured in this crash on WB I-80 east of Manuel Campos Plwy. Three right lanes blocked. Traffic backed up both directions. #SIGALERT @GoodDaySac @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/Ovc5EUkuX7 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) August 10, 2018

North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield said two victims from the crash were taken there and a third victim taken to Kaiser Medical Center in Vacaville.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims.

The CHP was set to offer more information at a press conference, time to be announced.

Traffic along westbound I-80 appeared to be backed up for miles. One lane was open as CHP investigators processed the scene.