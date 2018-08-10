  • KPIX 5On Air

SEATTLE (CBS/AP)

SEATTLE (CBS/AP) — An airline mechanic stole an Alaska Airlines plane without any passengers and took off from Sea-Tac International Airport in Washington state on Friday night before crashing near Ketron Island, officials said.

Ed Troyer, a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, said on Twitter Friday night that a 29-year-old airline mechanic stole the Horizon Air Q400 from Sea-Tac International Airport.

Sheriff’s officials say the suspect was “suicidal” and there is no connection to terrorism.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane being chased by military aircraft before it crashed near Ketron Island. There were no passengers aboard.

The sheriff’s department said they were working to conduct a background investigation on the man, whose name was not immediately released.

The man could be heard on audio recordings telling air traffic controllers that he’s “got a lot of people that care about me” and that he is “just a broken guy.”

