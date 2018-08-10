Scene of the crash at Oakland Charter Academy Middle School on the 4200 block of Foothill Blvd. in Oakland. (Brian Krans/KCBS Radio)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A pickup truck towing a trailer crashed into a fence in Oakland, trapping a woman and a young child under the vehicle and prompting a rescue operation to free them.

The Oakland Fire Department said it dispatched a rescue response just after 11 a.m. at 4215 Foothill Blvd., site of Oakland Charter Academy Middle School.

The truck apparently jumped the curb, plowed through a light post and crashed through a metal fence surrounding the school. The woman and child injured were walking on the sidewalk, according to the school and no one on the school grounds was hurt.

The two victims were freed from under the wreckage and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. Witnesses told KPIX 5 the driver may have been under the influence of drugs and is now being medically evaluated.