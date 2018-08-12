CLEARLAKE (CBS SF) — A Clearlake father fatally shot his three children before turning the gun on himself early Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said.

Clearlake police said they received a call of a man shooting a firearm in the 4700 block of Yarrington Court at 12:43 a.m. When officers arrived, they were contacted by a 25-year-old female who told police that her armed husband, 39-year-old Ricardo Lopez, was inside their home with their four children.

Officers went to the residence and discovered Lopez deceased in the driveway with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Searching further, officers located the couple’s four children inside a SUV parked in the driveway. Three of the children ages 9 months, 2 years and 4 years were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

A fourth child, age 5, was alive and had a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers rendered medical aid to the youngster who was transported to Adventist Health Clear Lake Hospital then flown to an out of county hospital.

The child was reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Leonardo Flores @ 707-994-8251 ext. 315 or by email at lflores@clearlakepd.org.