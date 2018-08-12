DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire Saturday afternoon displaced 32 residents from a three-story duplex, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at 563-565 Sylvan St. at 4:07 p.m., and remained on the scene for more than five hours. No one was injured.

Flames and heat from the rear deck and yard area ignited the rear of the two adjacent homes on Sylvan Street and to the rear of two homes on Lisbon Street.

Fifteen of the displaced residents are seeking housing assistance through the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

