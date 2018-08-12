OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An alleged DUI driver has been arrested on suspicion of murder after striking and killing a pedestrian on northbound Interstate 880 Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Berkeley resident Maury Butler, struck a driver who had exited a vehicle after a two-car collision just south of 66th Avenue in Oakland that was first reported at 2:24 a.m.

The suspect, who was driving a white Lexus sedan, was pulled over after striking the victim and found to be driving under the influence, according to Officer Herman Baza. This is the driver’s fourth DUI, Baza said, and he was driving with a suspended license.

The driver faces an enhancement to the charges because of the multiple DUI convictions.

The victim was identified by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau as Jesaun Benson-Garrett, 19. His California ID lists Antioch as his city of residence.

All lanes of northbound Interstate 880 have reopened following the crash, according to the CHP.

