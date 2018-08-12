Deadly crash on Boulevard Way below Hwy 24 in Walnut Creek. (CBS)

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Two 18-year-old men were killed in a solo-vehicle crash from eastbound Highway 24 onto a Walnut Creek city street early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two other passengers, 18-year-old women from Antioch and Oakley, suffered major injuries and were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

The driver, 18-year-old Ramya Ramey of Antioch, also suffered major injuries and was arrested on suspicion of felony manslaughter for killing two passengers and multiple counts of felony DUI for causing major injuries to the other passengers.

The fatal crash was reported at 4:01 a.m. Sunday. The driver was approaching the Interstate 680 interchange from eastbound Highway 24 when her Honda veered off the highway and overturned onto Boulevard Circle.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, can call the Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or 1-800-TELL-CHP.

