VACAVILLE (CBS Sacramento) – In the chaotic moments on Friday when the Nelson Fire first started bearing down in Solano County, officers from the Vacaville Police Department jumped into action.

Right in path of the fire was the SPCA of Solano County, housing dozens of animals.

The shelter had to evacuate, now.

Body cam footage of Vacaville Police rescuing animals from the SPCA of Solano County from a nearby wildfire. (Vacaville Police Department)

With smoke just off in the distance, officers went right to work and started to help corralling animals. As captured on body cameras, officers ran into the building and started grabbing dog after dog, stuffing them into trucks, cars – and even patrol vehicles.

