  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMLife in Pieces
    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cal Fire, Fatality, Firefighter, Mendocino Complex, ranch fire

LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) — Officials with Cal Fire confirmed Monday evening that a firefighter has died from injuries sustained while fighting the Ranch Fire in Lake County.

Cal Fire posted initial information about the fatality on its Twitter account at about 7:25 p.m. Monday night.

The firefighter was the first reported fatality from the Mendocino Complex. Two other firefighters had previously been injured fighting the fire.

According to reports by the Lake County News, the firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Ranch Fire in Lake County.

The biggest wildfire in state history is now threatening homes near Lake Pillsbury in Lake County.

According to Cal Fire, the destructive ranch fire is still very active. The Ranch Fire and the River Fire are the two fires that make up the Mendocino Complex.

Combined, the two fires have burned about 538 square miles so far.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s