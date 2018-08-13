LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) — Officials with Cal Fire confirmed Monday evening that a firefighter has died from injuries sustained while fighting the Ranch Fire in Lake County.

Cal Fire posted initial information about the fatality on its Twitter account at about 7:25 p.m. Monday night.

The firefighter was the first reported fatality from the Mendocino Complex. Two other firefighters had previously been injured fighting the fire.

According to reports by the Lake County News, the firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Ranch Fire in Lake County.

The biggest wildfire in state history is now threatening homes near Lake Pillsbury in Lake County.

According to Cal Fire, the destructive ranch fire is still very active. The Ranch Fire and the River Fire are the two fires that make up the Mendocino Complex.

Combined, the two fires have burned about 538 square miles so far.