TRACY (CBS SF) – Police in Tracy announced that the suspect in a homicide that happened nearly eight years ago has been detained by law enforcement in Mexico and brought back to the U.S.

Police said that Friday, 26-year-old James Stancampiano was detained by Mexican authorities in Ciudad, Chihuahua, Mexico. Stancampiano has been a fugitive since September 2010 and is wanted for a homicide that happened in Tracy on September 15, 2010.

Over the past 8 years, Tracy police officers have been working with the United States Marshals Service — specifically the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force based in El Paso, Texas — in attempt to find Stancampiano.

Stancampiano is a United States citizen. He was deported to the United States and turned over to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force personnel. He is currently booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for the offense of homicide and will be extradited to Tracy.

In a press release, the Tracy Police Department offered it’s thanks to the task force for their endless efforts in locating Stancampiano and bringing him to justice.