HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say a flight from Maui to San Francisco was diverted to Honolulu because of an unruly passenger.

Hawaii News Now reports Hawaiian Airlines Flight 42 departed from the Kahului Airport on Saturday afternoon and landed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after about three hours in the air.

Officials say a male passenger caused a disturbance after consuming alcohol. Federal charges of interference with a flight crew are expected to be filed against the man Monday.

The flight left Oahu at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and continued to California. The flight held 278 passengers and 10 crew members. No injuries were reported.

Crew members did not declare an emergency during the flight.

