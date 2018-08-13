(CNN Money) — Elon Musk, who tweeted last week that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private, says he was referring to conversations he had with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

In a blog post early Monday, the Tesla CEO wrote that the Saudi fund had approached him “multiple times” about taking Tesla private.

Musk said he left a July 31 meeting “with no question that a deal with the Saudi sovereign fund could be closed, and that it was just a matter of getting the process moving.”

Sovereign wealth funds are investment funds controlled by a national government. The Saudis are trying to diversify away from their interest in oil, and Musk said Monday that they had taken a stake of almost 5% in Tesla.

The Saudi fund did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNNMoney. Tesla also declined further comment.

Musk surprised and puzzled Wall Street on Tuesday with the tweet announcing plans to take Tesla private at $420 per share. Analysts raised questions about where that funding would come from.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that regulators were asking whether Musk’s tweet “was truthful.” And Bloomberg News reported Thursday that regulators were already gathering information about Tesla’s public statements about manufacturing goals and sales targets, and intensified that scrutiny after the Musk tweet.

The SEC declined comment to CNNMoney.

Musk and Tesla also face two federal lawsuits accusing Musk of violating federal securities law by making false statements about funding for such a deal in order to boost the company’s stock price. Tesla declined comment on the suits.

Tesla stock rose almost 3% in early trading, to $365. That is still far from the $420 proposed price for taking Tesla private, suggesting that many investors remain skeptical of the proposal. There are many obstacles to such a deal.

— CNN’s Emma Bowden and CNNMoney’s Jackie Wattles contributed to this report.

