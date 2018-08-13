SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman died in a hospital Friday nearly three months after her son and another man were arrested for allegedly killing her husband and attempting to kill her in May, San Jose police reported.

Kim Lan Ly was a 68-year-old San Jose resident. Her husband, 70-year-old Thao Quoc Luu, died at the scene of the homicide on May 20, police said.

Police responded at 7:38 p.m. to the shooting in the 2600 block of Senter Road and found Luu and Ly suffering from gunshot wounds.

The suspects were identified as the couple’s son, Duong Luu, 25, and Madison Muong, 27, who were arrested on May 22 at their San Jose home on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

In May, city Councilman Tam Nguyen commented on Luu’s death, saying he was a volunteer tai chi instructor at the Vietnamese American Community Center.

“Teacher Thao Luu, a devout Buddhist, dedicated his life to help others and do good for the community,” Nguyen said in the statement. “He is deeply admired by friends, students and everybody who knows him. He will be missed dearly.”

Louansee Moua, chief of staff for Nguyen, said the councilman’s office has not yet released a statement regarding Ly’s death, and that the family of the victims has asked for privacy in their time of mourning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. John Bard or Detective Raul Corral at (408) 277-5283.

The two suspects are scheduled to appear in court for their arraignment on Aug. 21.