SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A man who spent his days helping to stop violence has become the victim of violence.

Forty-two-year old Joe Taeotui was just finishing lunch at 12:15 p.m., Tuesday afternoon. He was on the job on Kiska road in Hunter’s Point as a worker with the city’s street violence intervention program. Sources tell me a group of people approached Joe out of nowhere and someone opened fire, shooting him several times in the head and face.

An ambulance rushed him here to Zuckerberg General Hospital where he is surrounded by family members tonight.

Century Faatui is the victim’s brother.

“Right now, he’s up there, he’s fighting and he’s going to overcome it,” he said looking up at the hospital window.

Faatui says Joe is a family man; married with a two-year-old child. His younger brother goes by the nickname “Jungle” and has always had a way of charming people.

“The guy’s a big lovable dude. There’s cool. And there’s Cooley High. Jungle is in that Cooley High sector because he approaches all negative aspects of his job with a positive attitude,” said Faatui.

Taeotui’s job is to stop violent crime in one of the toughest neighborhoods. If there’s been a shooting, for example, his team works to prevent the retaliation.

Arturo Carrillo works with the SF Street Violence Intervention Program.

“He’ll do conflict mediation, de-escalation, crisis response,” said Carillo. “It’s really sad. Really sad.”

“As a kid, being raised up in the Bayview, he knows the struggle and the struggle is real. Unless you come from that, you don’t know how to reach out to those kids, and he has that,” said Faatui.

So far, police are not saying whether they have a suspect or motive in the case.