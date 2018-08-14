SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Ethics Commission vice chair Quentin Kopp has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Secret Service for their failure to comply to a Freedom of Information Act request regarding Donald Trump Jr.’s trip to India in February, according to a news release.

Kopp, a former state senator and superior court judge, planned a news conference Tuesday morning on the steps of the federal courthouse in San Francisco announcing the suit.

“For a president who boasts about his personal wealth and donating his salary, it is inconsistent for taxpayers to foot the bill for his adult children’s security on private business trips,” Kopp said in a statement. “The Trump Organization can and should pay for those costs. Taxpayers should not.”

Kopp and the Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy LLP law firm are teaming together on the lawsuit, which aims to release records related to taxpayer costs for Trump Jr.’s personal business trip in February.

According to Kopp, Trump Jr. discussed foreign policy during a private business trip to promote a Trump-branded luxury apartment development, something that drew the ire of ethics experts.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.