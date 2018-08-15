MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — One man was arrested and three others were cited Tuesday afternoon after Mountain View police found a converted school bus full of hypodermic needles, drug pipes and several grams of methamphetamine.

Police responded at 1 p.m. to a complaint of a blue bus that allegedly hadn’t moved for 72 hours in the 700 block of Continental Circle.

Man arrested after drugs, paraphernalia discovered in converted bus on Continental Circle: https://t.co/9WwrR1qqeY pic.twitter.com/Z95ugQjhOS — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) August 15, 2018

Richard Drinnin, the 52-year-old owner of the bus and three people who didn’t live in the vehicle exited when officers arrived. Police said Drinnin and two others appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

Officers searched the bus and found 50 hypodermic needles, methamphetamine pipes, needles likely loaded with methamphetamine, several grams of the drug, an electronic scale, empty baggies and a pellet gun, according to police.

Drinnin was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, furnishing a controlled substance, possessing drug tools and being under the influence of a controlled substance. His school bus was impounded, according to police.

The three other people who were inside the vehicle were cited on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. They will be due in court at a later time.

