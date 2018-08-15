REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A man who allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Redwood City on Monday evening and then died after a struggle with police has been identified by the San Mateo County coroner’s office as 55-year-old Ramsey Saad.

Saad, a Redwood City resident, was arrested after police received a 911 call at about 7:20 p.m. Monday that he had allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill his 83-year-old mother at a home in the 500 block of Lanyard Drive.

Police arrived and saw that neighbors were trying to restrain Saad. The first officer who arrived tried to help Saad’s mother, but he attacked the officer, according to police.

More officers arrived and tried to stop Saad, but he continued resisting and fell unconscious as he struggled with police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not specify what methods the officers used to restrain Saad.

Redwood City police Lt. Sean Hart has referred further questions to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, which is investigating the case. The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to questions.

Four officers have been placed on paid leave for the investigation into the in-custody death, as is standard procedure.