SONOMA (CBS SF) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $212 million in disaster recovery grants for housing and economic revitalization and infrastructure improvements in California.

More than $99 million in grants must go to Sonoma County, the 94558 zip code in the city of Napa and other areas that were most impacted by wildfires, according to Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Napa, and Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael.

The other fire-ravaged areas include Ventura County and parts of Santa Barbara, Clearlake, Redwood Valley and Maysville.

The $99.34 million was previously awarded through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief program to provide long-term recovery from the 2017 wildfires, but HUD Tuesday issued guidance that counties and zip codes in Huffman’s and Thompson’s districts must receive the funding for unmet needs.

“I am so proud this funding will be provided to help those who need it most recover and rebuild,” Thompson said in a statement. “This work continues and I will keep fighting for every possible penny to help our district rebuild and be even stronger.”

In a statement, Huffman said, “I’m glad to see that this much needed federal support is on its way. We will continue to work with local, state and federal partners to ensure that our districts have every resource needed during the long path to recovery.”

