FREMONT (CBS SF) — A cracked rail on BART’s Fremont line slowed the commute along the popular East Bay route to a crawl early Thursday, officials said.
The system also suffered delays because of debris on the track near San Francisco’s Civic Center station and a computer issue at the Lake Merritt station in Oakland. The combination of those issues made early morning travel on the system that carries 100s thousands of commuters daily to a slow and tedious journey.
BART officials said the cracked rail was on the Fremont line between the Bay Fair and Hayward stations. Crews were working to repair a cracked rail and trains were being single-tracked between the two stations.
Around 6:30 a.m., officials announced repair work was completed.
Delays on the Fremont Line in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Fremont, Richmond and Daly City directions were expected to linger during the morning commute.