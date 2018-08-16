FREMONT (CBS SF) — A cracked rail on BART’s Fremont line slowed the commute along the popular East Bay route to a crawl early Thursday, officials said.

The system also suffered delays because of debris on the track near San Francisco’s Civic Center station and a computer issue at the Lake Merritt station in Oakland. The combination of those issues made early morning travel on the system that carries 100s thousands of commuters daily to a slow and tedious journey.

BART officials said the cracked rail was on the Fremont line between the Bay Fair and Hayward stations. Crews were working to repair a cracked rail and trains were being single-tracked between the two stations.

Around 6:30 a.m., officials announced repair work was completed.

Track repair work is complete between Bayfair and Hayward Stations. Normal service is now being restored. https://t.co/XoqQEbvNPn — SFBART (@SFBART) August 16, 2018

Delays on the Fremont Line in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Fremont, Richmond and Daly City directions were expected to linger during the morning commute.