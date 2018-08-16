  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BART, Commute, Transportation

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A cracked rail on BART’s Fremont line slowed the commute along the popular East Bay route to a crawl early Thursday, officials said.

The system also suffered delays because of debris on the track near San Francisco’s Civic Center station and a computer issue at the Lake Merritt station in Oakland. The combination of those issues made early morning travel on the system that carries 100s thousands of commuters daily to a slow and tedious journey.

BART officials said the cracked rail was on the Fremont line between the Bay Fair and Hayward stations. Crews were working to repair a cracked rail and trains were being single-tracked between the two stations.

Around 6:30 a.m., officials announced repair work was completed.

Delays on the Fremont Line in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Fremont, Richmond and Daly City directions were expected to linger during the morning commute.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s