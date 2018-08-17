Ryan Mayer

CBS Sports Digital and De La Salle High School announced a partnership today that will allow Spartans fans to be able to watch a live stream of more than 50 athletics events over the next 10 months on their SportsLive platform.

SportsLive is an OTT subscription streaming service that is available on desktop, mobile apps and on Roku. The Spartans events that are aired on the network will be produced by DeLaSalleTV. For the fall sports season, SportsLive will air nine football games, along with a pair of water polo games. Coverage will continue in the winter with basketball, soccer and wrestling before wrapping up with the spring season offering coverage of various baseball, hockey, lacrosse and volleyball games.

Outside of live event coverage, SportsLive will offer coverage of National Signing Day. Vice President of Athletics Leo Lopoz said in the release that the school is excited to partner with CBS Sports Digital.

“De La Salle is blessed to have the opportunity to make all DLSTV events available on SportsLive, both live and on demand, allowing us to expand our game distribution and reach. We look forward to a great partnership,” said Lopoz.

The Spartans football team was recently ranked as the No. 18 team nationally by MaxPreps and they open the season tonight against the team directly behind them in the rankings, No. 19 Folsom. The streaming link for tonight’s game is here. The schedule for the rest of the fall sports games that will be aired on SportsLive can be found below.

Fri., Aug. 24 Football vs. Central Catholic DLSTV/SL 7 pm

Fri., Aug. 31 Football vs. Bishop O’Dowd DLSTV/SL 7:30 pm

Fri., Sept. 7 Football at St. Francis (Mt. View) DLSTV/SL 7:30 pm

Fri., Sept. 21 Football at Buchanan DLSTV/SL 7 pm

Wed., Sept. 26 Water Polo vs. Drake DLSTV/SL 5 pm

Thurs., Oct. 4 Water Polo vs. Granada DLSTV/SL 6 pm

Fri., Oct. 5 Football vs. Monte Vista DLSTV/SL 7 pm

Fri., Oct. 12 Football vs. Foothill DLSTV/SL 7 pm

Fri., Oct. 19 Football at San Ramon Valley DLSTV/SL 7 pm

Fri., Oct. 26 Football at California DLSTV/SL 7 pm