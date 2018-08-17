FREMONT (KPIX 5) — East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell said he is “considering” a possible run for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election.

According to KPIX 5 reporter Jackie Ward, Swalwell made the remarks ahead of an event with constituents at a restaurant in Fremont Friday morning.

Just before an event at The East Bay Cafe Depot in Fremont, @ericswalwell says he’s “considering” running for President of the United States in 2020. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/OK8rfo5Ygt — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) August 17, 2018

Swallwell, 37, took office in 2013, replacing 20-term incumbent Pete Stark. His district covers parts of Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

The congressman joins a long list of possible contenders seeking to unseat President Donald Trump, including Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen, Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

None of the aforementioned contenders has officially filed paperwork for a presidential run, while Trump filed his paperwork for re-election on the day of his inauguration.

