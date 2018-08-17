  • KPIX 5Watch Now
FREMONT (KPIX 5) — East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell said he is “considering” a possible run for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election.

According to KPIX 5 reporter Jackie Ward, Swalwell made the remarks ahead of an event with constituents at a restaurant in Fremont Friday morning.

Swallwell, 37, took office in 2013, replacing 20-term incumbent Pete Stark. His district covers parts of Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

The congressman joins a long list of possible contenders seeking to unseat President Donald Trump, including Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen, Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

None of the aforementioned contenders has officially filed paperwork for a presidential run, while Trump filed his paperwork for re-election on the day of his inauguration.

More details to come.

