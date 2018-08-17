  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A former music teacher at The Harker School was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate sexual communication with a 16-year-old girl, San Jose police reported.

Christopher Florio, 39, who is currently a youth symphony instructor in Palo Alto, taught instrumental music at the private school for grades nine through 12 at the time of the offense, according to police.

Police said Florio had inappropriate sexual conversations with the girl during school-related functions and communicated with her on social media to receive sexually explicit photos.

Christopher Florio. (San Jose Police Department)

He was arrested at his home Thursday and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of communicating with a minor to commit a specified felony and annoying or molesting a minor.

Anyone with information about the alleged crimes is asked to contact Det. Chris Mendoza at (408) 537-1379.

