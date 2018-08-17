SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Some parents in the Bay Area are raising concerns after Kaiser started rationing life-saving EpiPens, only giving out to a single dose of the allergy medication instead of the recommended two-packs.

EpiPens are vital for people with food allergies and, for some, it takes two injections to counteract an allergic reaction.

Anaphylaxis guidelines recommend prescriptions of more than one epinephrine auto-injector. Manufacturers tell KPIX they only sell two-pen packs of the emergency medication because the first EpiPen may misfire, requiring a second dose.

Which is why many Kaiser patients are asking why they are now only being given one EpiPen per package.

Some are terrified.

“It’s kind of scary, because that could potentially happen to me,” said Marcus Espiritu, a Sacramento area boy who has a nut allergy.

Marcus is among the estimated one in 13 children with a food allergy. That works out to two in every school classroom. Many are just one bite away from a potentially deadly allergic reaction.

Marcus carries two epinephrine pens at all times, because he knows just one might not be enough.

The devices run the risk of user error and product failure. Studies show up to 36 percent of patients require a second dose.

Unfortunately for Marcus, his health-care provider is Kaiser, which will no longer fill his full prescription.

And he is not alone.

Danielle Molken-Buhr of Santa Rosa was shocked when her Kaiser pharmacy refused to refill her son’s prescription for the standard two-pen epinephrine auto injector set.

“They said they were having a shortage and told me that I only could have one,” said Molken-Buhr. “I had to walk away because I felt like I was going cry.”

Kaiser says it’s rationing EpiPens due to an epinephrine shortage. A letter was sent out informing patients that they will now get “no more than one syringe at a time.”

When Molken-Buhr shared her story on a Facebook food allergy group, she was shocked to find that it seems only Kaiser patients are affected.

Several people contacted KPIX with complaints.

The maker of the generic auto-injector that Kaiser sells tells KPIX it only sells the product in a two-pen pack. That is what it ships to Kaiser.

It appears Kaiser is opening the packages it receives and doling out one pen at a time.

The policy is problematic since schools require that classrooms have two EpiPens in a box with the child’s name on the prescription label.

There is some question as to whether schools can even give the prescription without the child’s name on the box. Kaiser replied to KPIX questions with a statement Friday.

“While the FDA approved this product to be on the market as a two-pen set, physicians have the discretion to prescribe this drug as clinically appropriate,” the statement read. “Our physician groups have endorsed the splitting of these packages to preserve supplies during the shortage. Once supplies return to normal, the one-syringe limit will be removed.”

KPIX also contacted the FDA and the state pharmacy board. Both agencies are looking into the issue.

KPIX was told it may be technically legal to split the prescription, but prescriptions must be properly labeled. KPIX has learned that is simply not happening.