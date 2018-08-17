  • KPIX 5On Air

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County Fire Protection Agency has stopped forward progress on a 30-acre vegetation fire burning near westbound Highway 4 and Alhambra Avenue in Martinez.

Martinez Brush Fire

A 3-alarm brush fire burns along Highway 4 in Martinez. (CBS)

The three-alarm blaze is comprised of multiple fires but forward progress was stopped at 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to fire officials.

California Highway Patrol officials, who first reported the fire at 7:13 p.m., said the highway is closed and traffic is being diverted to Franklin Canyon Road.

There is currently no estimated time of opening for the lanes, according to the CHP. Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

