OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three people were wounded in Oakland in separate shootings over a 12-hour span, police said Saturday morning.

The most recent shooting happened early Saturday, when a 36-year-old woman was shot in the leg in Oakland’s Eastlake District, according to police The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of International Boulevard, Oakland police said. The woman was able to get to a hospital on her own and was in stable condition Saturday morning.

Police said there were two suspects but no arrests have been made.

On Friday night, a male was in critical condition after suffering two gunshot wounds to the back, after he was shot at 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 29th Street, police said. The victim’s age was not available.

On Friday afternoon, a male victim was wounded when he was shot during an attempted robbery, at 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Madison Street, according to police. He was taken to a hospital and was moderate condition, police said Saturday. His age was not available.

No suspects in the Friday shootings were in custody, police said.

