ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — At least two people — including a child — were taken to hospitals and another person arrested following a multiple-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch on Saturday night that closed the freeway for an hour, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported between the 1997 Ford pickup truck and a 2002 Dodge van at 10:35 p.m. just west of the Lone Tree Way and A Street off-ramp.

An adult with major injuries was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and the child was taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland with unknown injuries.

The CHP didn’t provide information on why the person taken into custody was arrested.

No further information was immediately available.

