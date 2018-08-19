RIO VISTA (CBS SF) — The Rio Vista Bridge, which connects Solano and Sacramento counties on Highway 12, is closed until 3 a.m. Monday to allow for ship traffic to pass beneath the drawbridge. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes between Solano and Sacramento counties.

Highway 12 from Interstate 5 in Lodi is also closed to westbound motorists until 5 a.m. Monday because of construction. Bay Area motorists can check 511.org for more information on traffic alerts and detours.

Because of an ongoing problem with the mechanism that raises and lowers the bridge, the drawbridge is remaining temporarily raised to allow for large ships to sail under the bridge. The mechanism was damaged earlier this month, according to a Caltrans news release.

The damaged motor gearbox has been sent to a manufacturer to expedite repairs. As an interim measure, Caltrans contractors are using equipment to manually raise the bridge, and the agency is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard to coordinate a schedule to lift the span for maritime traffic.

Motorists can take the following alternate routes while the bridge remains closed:

• State Route 113 and Interstate 80 for detours involving Sacramento County origins and destinations.

• State Routes 12, 4 and 160 along with segments of Interstates 80 and Highway 680 for other detours.

Additional routes around the traffic restrictions are the ferries on state Highways 84 (Real McCoy) and 220 (Ryer Island). More information is available on the Cal Trans Delta Ferries website at

www.dot.ca.gov/d4/deltaferries

