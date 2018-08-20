GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) — The body of a 29-year-old San Francisco man who went missing Sunday at a vacation rental home in Guerneville was found Monday morning in the Russian River, a Sonoma County sheriff’s sergeant said.

A man called the sheriff’s office around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to report his ex-husband did not show up for dinner at the rental home in the 15600 block of Riverside Drive in Guerneville, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

The missing man’s flip-flops and T-shirt were found on a dock at the edge of the river and his cellphone was in the rental home, Crum said.

Deputies were unable to find the man Sunday night, and a volunteer search and rescue dive team, the Russian River Fire Protection District and Monte Rio Fire Protection District resumed the search around 11 a.m. Monday, Crum said.

The missing man’s body was found in 12-15 feet of water around noon. The coroner’s office is investigating the death, and the man’s identity is not yet being released, according to Crum.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.