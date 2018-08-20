PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he agreed to give his intoxicated brother a ride home Sunday evening, Petaluma police said.

Police received a call about a white Dodge truck driving on the wrong side of the road around 6:40 p.m., Sgt. Lance Novello said. The caller said the Dodge struck a curb and parked facing oncoming traffic in the 1000 block of Daniel Drive.

Officers responded and found Anthony Brundage, 34, behind the wheel and determined his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit, Novello said. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

His brother, William Brundage, 30, a passenger in the vehicle, appeared intoxicated, and his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, according to Novello.

William Brundage was on probation for DUI and was prohibited from drinking alcohol. He was arrested for violating probation, Novello said.

Police later learned William called his brother Anthony for a ride home because he knew he was too intoxicated to drive, Novello said. Both men were booked into Sonoma County Jail.

