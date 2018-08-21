KPIX at 70Celebrating Northern California's First TV Station
Filed Under:Colombia, Earthquake, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela
Venezuela 7.3 earthquake graphic, August 21, 2018. (USGS)

CARACAS, Venezuela (CBS SF) — A major earthquake has struck a coastal region of Venezuela Tuesday, swaying buildings in the capital city of Caracas more than 350 miles away.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake had a magnitude of 7.3 and was widely felt in neighboring Colombia, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The quake hit just east of the coastal Venezuelan town of Carúpano in Sucre state.

Local news and social media reports indicated people were evacuating buildings in the capital city of Caracas.

There was no immediate information on damage or injuries.

Local disaster officials in Colombia indicated there was no threat of a tsunami along the Caribbean coast.

