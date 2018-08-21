SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A former counselor and clinical director at the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma was sentenced Tuesday in Sonoma County Superior Court to 21 years in prison for oral copulation with four underage boys.

Kevin Scott Thorpe, 40, of Rohnert Park, faced a trial in Sonoma County Superior Court on 64 counts of sexual abuse with three boys at the Santa Rosa Catholic Diocese’s youth center and with a boy he knew outside of it between 2007 and 2017. Two of the victims who attended the youth center are brothers.

Thorpe pleaded no contest to 10 felony counts of oral copulation with boys in their early teens in June and August 2007 and one misdemeanor count of annoying a victim in 2017. The victims now are 25, 27 and 18 years old.

Thorpe’s defense attorney Joseph Stogner said the charges Thorpe pleaded to involve five specific acts involving the four boys.

The parents of two of the boys read victim impact statements in court Tuesday. One victim’s mother called his behavior “monstrous,” and she told Thorpe he should identify any of his other victims to law enforcement.

“All I have to offer is mercy and forgiveness. I forgive you Mr. Thorpe,” she said.

Thorpe declined to make a statement to the court, but Stogner said his client is truly remorseful and understands the pain and trauma he caused the victims and their families.

Thorpe worked for 14 years at the Hanna Boys Center, most recently as clinical director. He also was a volunteer with a youth ministry for teens.

The sexual misconduct came to light when one of the victims reported the past sexual abuse to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on June 1, 2017. Thorpe was arrested nine days later.

The victim said at the time of the sexual assaults that he was afraid he would be kicked out of the group home if he reported them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Some of the sexual misconduct also occurred at Thorpe’s home, sheriff’s officials said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.