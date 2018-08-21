STANFORD (CBS SF) — A person reported being raped earlier this week on the main Stanford University campus, police said Tuesday.

The female victim told police she was raped between Sunday evening and Monday morning at an undisclosed location on campus.

Police said according to the victim force was used.

No other details were available from police.

Anyone with information about the rape is asked to call police at (650) 329-2413.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.