Filed Under:Kidnapping, Mark Filanov, Sacramento, Uber

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say an Uber driver was arrested on kidnapping charges after he refuse to let three women out of his car.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says 36-year-old Mark Filanov, of Rancho Cordova, was driving for Uber when on June 15 he refused to let three friends out of the vehicle and made threats against their lives.

Mark Filanov, a Sacramento-area Uber driver, is accused of kidnapping and threatening to kill three Uber passengers on June 15, 2018. (Sacramento County Sheriff)

The Sacramento Bee reports Filanov was arrested Friday and is being held on kidnapping charges and charges related to threatening the women’s lives.

Theadora Fuerstenberg tells the newspaper that when she and her friends asked Filanov to get off the freeway he refused and said they were “all going to die.”

When he finally got off the freeway and stopped at a red light, the three women opened their doors and tumbled out of the car.

Comments
  1. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Take a frigin’ taxi !

