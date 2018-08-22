SAN JOSE (KPIX) — San Jose State University police say a male student was kidnapped at gunpoint at a 7-Eleven across from campus then forced to withdraw money from several ATMs downtown on Wednesday.

The victim reported the incident began a little after 2:30 at a 7-Eleven at South 6th and San Salvador streets. He was not hurt, police said.

Investigators say a suspect has not been identified and is still at large. An alert sent to students described the suspect as having yellow hair and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.