KPIX at 70Celebrating Northern California's First TV Station
Filed Under:7-Eleven, Armed robbery, Crime, Kidnapping, San Jose State University

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — San Jose State University police say a male student was kidnapped at gunpoint at a 7-Eleven across from campus then forced to withdraw money from several ATMs downtown on Wednesday.

The victim reported the incident began a little after 2:30 at a 7-Eleven at South 6th and San Salvador streets. He was not hurt, police said.

Investigators say a suspect has not been identified and is still at large. An alert sent to students described the suspect as having yellow hair and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s