DIXON (CBS SF) — Dixon police are looking for a suspect in a road rage shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting victim was driving on Vaughn Road near North First Street when a gray pickup cut in front of him around 4:50 p.m.

The drivers exchanged gestures as they turned north on North First Street and the pickup driver fired three shots that struck the victim’s vehicle. The pickup driver is believed to have fled on Interstate Highway 80. The victim was not injured.

The shooting suspect is described as a white male adult with a beard and dark hair. He was driving a gray 2000s Dodge or Chevrolet pickup.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Dixon police Sgt. Mike Tegeler at (707) 678-7070.

